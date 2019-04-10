UPSC CMS exam 2019: UPSC has invited applications for the UPSC Combined Medical Services recruitment exam. The candidates who want to apply for the UPSC CMS examination 2019 can go to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in in order to submit their application.

UPSC CMS exam 2019: The Union Public Service Commission or popularly known as UPSC has invited applications for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combines Medical Services recruitment exam. The candidates who want to apply for the UPSC CMS examination 2019 can go to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in in order to submit their application. The online application window for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) CMS exams 2019 opened on April 10, 2019. the last date to apply for the UPSC CMS exam 2019 is May 6, 2019. the window will close on May 6 at 6:00 PM. According to the notification issued in consideration of the recruitment by SSC, a total number of 965 posts are going to be filled through this recruitment exam.

Steps to apply for the UPSC CMS exam 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in and read the instructions carefully while filling up the application form.

Step 2: Submit the required personal details.

Step 3: Upload a scanned copy of ID cards like Voter card, Aadhaar card, passport, driving license or any other photo ID card provided by the state or the central government.

Step 4: This photo Id card will be used for future references too, so the candidates are required to take their id cards along with them in the written examination and personality test.

Step 5: Make the fee payment for the application form.

Step 6: Note down all the provided reference numbers.

UPSC CMS admit card 2019:

The candidates who will successfully register for the exam and pay the fee can get their admit cards at the official website of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CMS exam format:

The written exams for the Combined Medical Service for two objective type question papers will be held in a computer-based mode. A demo module for Computer-based mode of the examination will be available on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in at the time of the release of the admit cards.

