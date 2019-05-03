UPSC CMS Exam 2019: The Union Public Service Commission will conclude the UPSC CMS 2019 application submission on May 6, 2019. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the website of UPSC i.e. upsconline.nic.in to submit the final application form with all the important details and application fees.

UPSC CMS Exam 2019 @ upsconline.nic.in: The Union Public Service Commission of India has decided to conclude the UPSC Combined Medical Services 2019 examination application submission on May 6, 2019. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC Recruitment Board i.e. upsconline.nic.in to submit the application online before or on the mentioned above date. According to the UPSC CMS 2019 Notification, the commission will recruit eligible candidates for medical posts. The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the online examination on July 21, this year. The UPSC CMS 2019 exam will be conducted in two different parts that are Part I and Part II.

Steps to apply for UPSC CMS 2019 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission i.e. upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that says Apply Online.

Step 3: Then, click to the link that reads Online Application for Various Examinations.

Step 4: It will direct you to a new tab.

Step 5: Again, click to the link ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC.

Step 6: In order to fill the UPSC CMS PART II application, the candidate will have to fill the UPSC CMS PART I form with all the personal details.

Step 7: After, submitting the Part I application, log in to your account to make application payment.

Step 8: Download the application and take a print out of it for future reference.

Number of vacancies released by UPSC:

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways: 300 Posts

Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services: 46 Posts

Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services: 250 Posts

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council: 07 Posts

General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal

Corporation: 362 Posts

Note: Interested aspirant must have cleared the written and practical parts of the MBBS final examination. He or she should be below 32 years.

