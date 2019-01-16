UPSC CMS exam final result 2018: There were a total of 440 vacant posts which were to be filled up through this recruitment drive earlier there were 504 seats but were decreased due to certain circumstances. Applicants who have qualified the Combined Medical Service Examination have been recommended for appointment to the services or posts in these various department.

UPSC CMS exam final result 2018: Today on January 15, 2019 the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released its final result for the UPSC CMS- Combined Medical Service Examination 2018. Aspirants who have given Part I and Part II examination can check their respective results via the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in. The applicants had to appear in the Computer Based Examination CBT part 1 and Personality Test (Part II) to qualify for Union Public Service Commission Combined Medical Service Examination (UPSC CMS). The Union Public Service Commission Combined Medical Service Examination (UPSC CMS) Part I examination was held on July 22, 2018, and Part II which was the personality test was conducted from November 2018 to January 2019.

There were a total of 440 vacant posts which were to be filled up through this recruitment drive earlier there were 504 seats but were decreased due to certain circumstances. Applicants who have qualified the Combined Medical Service Examination have been recommended for appointment to the services or posts in these various departments:

(i) Railways- Assistant Divisional Medical Officer

(ii) Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service- Assistant Medical Officer

(iii) Central Health Service- Junior Scale Posts

The nomination candidates to the various services or posts will be made according to the number of vacancies available and whether the aspirants are able to fulfill all the prescribed eligibility criteria and all verifications set by the Union Public Service Commission, If the aspirants are able to do so they will be appointed for the post. It is advised that the applicants keep a close check on the official website of Union Public Service Commission UPSC for more information.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More