UPSC CMS recruitment 2019 Exam date Notification @ upsc.gov.in : The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released date for UPSC Medical Services Exam 2019 @ upsc.gov.in. UPSC will be conducting the examination for 965 posts and candidates can apply for the UPSC CMS recruitment 2019 before May 6, 2019. Through the recruitment drive, UPSC will select and hire candidates for various medical posts.

As per the UPSC calendar 2019, the UPSC CMS examination 2019 is likely to be held on July 21, 2019. The date for the UPSC CMS exam 2019 is not confirmed yet and the commission will soon announce it on the official website. Reports suggest that the UPSC CMS exam would be a computer-based examination online test. The commission will conduct the examination in 2 parts, Test I and Test II.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through Union Public Service Commission’s website @ upsc.gov.in.

Eligibility criteria for UPSC CMS:

An applicant should have passed the written and practical final exams of the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS). A candidate for this examination must not have attained the age of 32 years as on 1st August 2019, i.e. the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August 1987.

UPSC CMS 2019 Vacancy Details:

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways – 300

Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services – 46 Posts

Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services – 250 Posts

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council – 07 Posts

General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South

Delhi Municipal Corporation – 362 Posts

The candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the Union Public Service Commission's official website @ upsc.gov.in for more details

Here is the direct link for the UPSC CMS 2019 exam date notification:

UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019

