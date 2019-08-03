UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 2018: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released the Combined Defence Services Examination result on the official website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the result given below.

UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 2018: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released the results of Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 2018 on the official website – upsc.gov.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results by logging into the official website of UPSC. The instructions to download the Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 2018 result have been mentioned in this article below.

How to check and download the UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 2018 Result?

Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission or UPSC – upsc.gov.in

Now, find the link to the result on the homepage

On clicking on the link, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the registration details and submit

The result will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Union Public Service Commission has published the list of qualified candidates in the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2018, and Interviews conducted by Ministry of Defence through the Services Selection Board on the official website. Candidates can access the same and check the list and see if their name and roll number exists on it.

Those who have been selected will have to go through training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, for 110th Short Service Commission Course (Non-Technical) (for Men) and (ii) OTA Chennai, 24th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course. The courses will start from next month.

