UPSC Recruitment 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for Combined Geo-Scientist prelims exam 2020, for more details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

UPSC Recruitment 2019: Applications are invited for the combined Geo-Scientist posts by Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in. The notification for the same has been released and the candidates interested to be a part of the Geological Survey of India need to clear the three-stage process. Candidates can check the official website of UPSC @upsc.gov.in. here.

Last day of Submission for Geo-Scientist preliminary exam is October 15, 2019, till 6:00 pm and to withdraw online applications, the candidates can from October 22, 2019, to October 28, 2019, 6:00 pm Geo-Scientist prelims exams will be conducted in three stages, Stage 1 would be computer-based combined Geo-Scientist preliminary examination which would be an objective-based question paper where when the candidates clear would move to Mains round. Stage 2 is Combined Geo-Scientist Main examination which is a descriptive exam having three papers for selection of candidates based on personality test which is the final stage of the process of selection. And the final round is personality test and interview, Stage 3.

The applications are invited for the following preliminary test and the mains will be conducted next year on June 27 and 28, 2020.

Click on HERE to be redirected to the PDF file for Combined Geo-Scientist prelims exam

Combined Geo-Scientist Vacancies:

Vacant posts in Geological Survey of India, Ministry of mines

Geologist Group A: 79

Geophysicist Group A: 5

Chemist group A: 15 Vacant Posts in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water- Junior Hydrogeologists group A: 03

Eligibility conditions:

Candidate must belong to India, Nepal, Bhutan or a Tibetan refugee who came to India before January 1, 1962, with the intention of settling in India permanently

For Group A- Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines the Minimum age is 21 and maximum age to appear for examination is 32

Fees for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist exam 2020

Remember to apply for the posts of Geo-Scientist the deadline is October 15, 2019, and the fees for General candidates male is Rs 200 per applicant and for Females/ Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes/ PwBD is none.

