UPSC Combined Geologist, Geo-Scientist exam 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification announcing vacancies for Combined Geologist Examination and Geo-Scientist posts. Candidates can apply through the official website upsconline.nic.in before April 16, 2019.

UPSC Combined Geologist, Geo-Scientist exam 2019: According to the announcement of the UPSC exam schedule, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has arranged the Combined examination for Geo-Scientist and Geologist 2019 that is to conducted on March 2019. Candidates can apply through the online portal of UPSC upsconline.nic.in. Union Public Service Commission has a total of 106 vacancies for Geophysicist Group A, Chemist Group A, Geologist Group A, Geophysicist Group A, Chemist Group A, Junior Hydro Geologists have been notified.

The releasing date of the notification is March 20, 2019, and the online application process will be closed on April 16 2019. The Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist syllabus and pattern will be revised by the Government this year. The name of the examination has been changed to Combined Geo-Scientist Exam. The examination will be conducted in three steps which consist of Preliminary, Mains and Personality Test and Interview Round.

Details regarding the Important date of the UPSC Combined Geologist and Geo-Scientist exam 2019:

UPSC will start accepting the online application from March 20, 2019

Last date for submission of the UPSC online application: April 16, 2019

Details regarding the examination pattern:

Step 1: Written examination will be held

Step2: Interview/ personality test

Details regarding the Eligibility criteria for attending the UPSC Combined Geologist and Geo-Scientist exam 2019:

1. A candidate must be a minimum of 21 years old and maximum 32-year-old

2. Candidates who belong from the category of Scheduled Caste/Schedule Tribe, EX- servicemen will get the age relaxation at five years.

3. The candidate who belongs to the OBC category will get age relaxation at 3 years

4. The candidates who belong to the handicapped category i.e blind, deaf-mute, and orthopedically disabled will get the age relaxation at 10 years.

Details regarding the qualification :

Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B), Group A: Master’s degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Marine Geology or Master’s degree in Hydrogeology from a recognized University.

Geophysicist, Group A: M.Sc. in Physics or Applied Physics or M.Sc. (Geophysics) or Integrated M.Sc. (Exploration Geophysics) or M.Sc (Applied Geophysics) or M.Sc. (Marine Geophysics) Or M.Sc. (Tech.) (Applied Geophysics).

Chemistry Group A: M. Sc. in Chemistry or Applied Chemistry or Analytical Chemistry.

Geologist, Group A: Master’s degree in Geological Science or Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-Exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Marine Geology or Earth Science and Resource Management or Oceanography and Coastal Areas Studies or Petroleum Geosciences or Petroleum Exploration or Geochemistry or Geological Technology or Geophysical Technology.

