UPSC CPF AC Exam Result 2018: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has announced the final results of CPF AC Exam on upsc.gov.in. Candidates are advised to follow the steps given below to check their UPSC CPF AC results.

According to reports, there are 466 vacancies against the posts of Assistant Commandants in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) which will be filled through this recruitment drive.

How to check the result on the official website of UPSC?

Candidates need to visit the website – upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Final Result: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2018” under the what’s new tab

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, click on the PDF link

The result sheet will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Moreover, UPSC had released the notification inviting applications for the above-mentioned posts during the month of April. According to the result, 416 out of the total candidates have been recommended for appointment to the posts. The government will appoint candidates to various services according to the availability of vacant posts.

Total posts: 466

BSF – 100

CRPF – 179

CISF – 84

ITBP – 57

SSB – 46

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the commission for more details regarding the recruitment process.

