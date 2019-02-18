UPSC CSE 2019 notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun the application process for the civil services preliminary examination on its official website– upsc.gov.in on February 19. The interested candidates who are applying for competitive exam are requested to check out the registration details.

UPSC CSE 2019 notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened up the registration process for the civil services preliminary examination on its official website– upsc.gov.in on February 19. The candidates who are interested in applying for this competitive exam are requested to check out the registration and other important details.

The last date to submit the application form is March 6 till 6 pm.

The examination is being conducted to select the candidates to fill administrative positions. tese administrative positions vary from All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

Exam pattern

The preliminary test comprises of Paper-I and Paper-II.

Paper 1 will deals in objective type questions: there will be multiple choice questions carrying a total of 400 marks.

In the paper– II, there were will be questions related to general studies. A candidate need to qualify with minimum of 33 per cent marks.

The candidates need to answer carefully as there will be negative marking for every question. One-third of the marks will be given to that question.

Paper-I will consist of seven different test areas like

1) Science and technology

2) History and culture

3) Geography

4) Indian Polity

5) Indian economy

6) Environment and Ecology and

7) Current events of national and international importance.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidate should be an Indian national for IAS and IPS posts.

Candidates can be a citizen of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Tibetan refugee.

For further information, check out the official notification.

Age limit

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years, and, must not have attained the age of 32 years on August 1, 2019. It means he/she should not be born earlier than August 2, 1986 and not later than August 1, 1997.

There should be an age relaxation for reserved category.

UPSC Civil Services prelims 2019: How to apply

The registration is divided into two parts — Part-I and Part-II.

Press ‘ I agree’ button after he /she finds that information supplied by him /her is in order.

No correction is required.

Note down the generated registration number

Pay the application fees after selecting the centre, upload scanned photograph and signature.

An auto-generated email will be sent on the email-id registered by the applicant.

