UPSC CSE Mains 2019: The registration process for the UPSC CSE Mains is today. The candidates who have passed the preliminary exams can now register themselves for the Mains exams.

Union Public Service Commission has started the civil services main examination 2019 registration process. The registration process is closing today. The candidates who have cleared the UPSC CSE Preliminary examination can register themselves for the Civil Services Main Examination.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website@upsc.gov.in

2. Click on the UPSC CSE Mains link

3. Enter all the details and Register

4. Download the form

5 Take the printout for the future reference

Further, the candidates should submit the Detailed Application Form (DAF) within the least time. The commission had released the DAF on earlier this month. The candidates admitted to the Main Examination have to pay the fee of Rs 200. The fee is non-refundable. The SC/ST female candidates with disability category have been advised not to pay the fees.

The examination, which is scheduled to be held from September 20, 2019, can get the e-admit card in the coming days. The candidates have been asked to carry their Photo ID Proof submitted while applying for the Civil Services 2019.

Meanwhile, the roll number of the candidate for the Main Examination will be the same as of the preliminary examination. The officials have maintained that the candidates cannot be able to change the centre under any circumstances. The candidates who have already indicated in their forms regarding the centre will not be able to change.

The examination centres across the country are: Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, spur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

