UPSC CSE Recruitment: Centre will hire approximately 896 officers, as per the latest notification of Union Public Services Commission CSE. As compared to the last year, the UPSC had released a job notification for the posts of 782 officers. This is the lowest numbers in the six years.

As per the latest notification of Union Public Services Commission CSE, the Centre will hire approximately 896 officers through civil services examinations 2019. However, Union Minister Jitendra Singh told Rajya Sabha last year that it will remain a shortage of 1,496 IAS officers in the country.

Unlike last year, there is a slight increase in the vacancies this year. In 2018, UPSC had released a notification for the posts of 782 officers- which is the lowest in six years. If one take a seven year data into account, the vacancies are continued to be low.

Data from 2017-2011

The total authorised strength of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers is 6,500. Minister of State for Personnel had said in a written reply that the total number of officers in various positions as on January 1, 2017, was 5,004.

In 2016, the government had filled a total of 1,079 posts. While it was 1,164 in 2015 through the civil services examinations.

In 2014, a total of 1,364 civil servants were employed. However, in 2013, as many as 1,228 recruitments were done.

On similar grounds, in 2012, the government had advertised for a total of 1,091 posts to fill IAS, IPS and other posts. In 2011, the UPSC had sought to fill 880 posts in various services through civil services exam 2011.

Like every year, the UPSC conducts the civil services examination annually. This year, it is scheduled to be conducted on June 2.

The result of last year’s civil services exam has not been released yet.

The UPSC examination conducted annually in three stages- preliminary, Mains and Interview. This examination is conducted to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

