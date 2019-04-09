UPSC cut-off marks for Civil Services Examination 2018 released: Candidates can check the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2018 cut off marks either from the official website or from the direct link given here.

UPSC cut-off marks for Civil Services Examination 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the cut-off marks for the Civil Services Examination 2018, on its official website (upsc.gov.in). The candidates, who had appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2018, can download the PDF page to check their cut off marks.

The final result of the Civil Services Examination 2018 was released by the UPSC on April 5, 2019. A total of 759 candidates have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

1) Here, you can check the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2018 cut off marks.

Direct link to check UPSC Civil Services Examination 2018 cut off marks: CLICK HERE

2) Apart from that candidates can also visit the official website to check UPSC Civil Services Examination 2018 cut off marks.

Steps to check UPSC Civil Services Examination 2018 cut off marks:

1. Go to the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in

2. Click on “Civil Services Examination 2018” in the Examination section on the Home page

3. Click on the link which reads “CutOff-CSM-2018-Engl.pdf”. You can also click on the Final Result link to check the result again.

4. UPSC Civil Services Examination 2018 cut off marks will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the PDF file and take a print out of the same for the future reference

