Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the e-admit card for Indian Economic Services (IES) and Indian Statistical Services (ISS) 2018. Students who have registered for the examination can download their admit card from the official website of Union Public Service Commission i.e. upsc.gov.in. The admit card of the aspirant will be available till July 1, 2018. Students who find it difficult to download their e-admit for the Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2018 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card, can inform the officials by sending their details on e-mail to uscms-upsc@nic.in.

Given below are steps that candidates opting for the e-admit card for Indian Statistical Services (ISS) and Indian Economic Services (IES) 2018 can follow in order to download UPSC IES/ ISS Exam 2018.

Step 1: Log in to official UPSC website i.e. upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: In the whats new section, click on the e-admit card link.

Step 3: There will be a new window will on the screen. Click again on the link provided to the candidates for downloading the admit card.

Step 4: Follow the technical instructions related to the admit card. Read the instructions carefully and click on yes button.

Step 5: Download the admit card using your roll number of the registration number.

Step 6: Take print out of the following for future reference.

