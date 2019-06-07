UPSC Engineering Mains Exam Admit Card 2019: The Union Public Service Commission has released the hall tickets for Engineering Mains Examination 2019 aspirants. The admit cards will be available on its official website website @upsc.gov.in. from June 7 to June 30, 2019.

UPSC Engineering Mains Exam Admit Card 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Mains Examination 2019 admit cards. Those who were successful in the preliminary examinations, can download the admit cards from its official website website @upsc.gov.in. The admit cards can be downloaded from June 7 to June 30, 2019.

According to a UPSC notification, the mains examinations will be conducted on June 30, 2019. The examination will reportedly be held in two shifts. While the first shift will be from 9 AM to 12 PM, the second shift will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates will have to appear for the main examination of 300 marks with subjects mechanical, electrical, electronics and telecom engineering. The UPSC is offering a total of 581 posts for this exam.

UPSC Engineering Mains Exam admit card 2019: Steps to download admit card @upsc.gov.in:

Step 1: Log on to the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Locate the UPSC Engineering Main Examination 2019 button located on the righ hand side of the screen.

Step 3: Click on the UPSC Engineering Main Examination 2019 admit card button.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5: Enter your registration ID or Enrollment Number to log in.

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card and take a print out for future use.

Those who have successfully qualified in the UPSC Engineering preliminary examinations conducted on January 6, 2019 are eligible to appear for the UPSC mains exam on June 30, 2019. They may download the admit card from official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in. The UPSC is offering 581 vacant posts in various departments through this recruitment examination. These departments include the civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics and telecommunication departments. Candidates may visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in for further details.

