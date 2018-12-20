UPSC Engineering Service Prelims 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the UPSC engineering service (prelims) exam on its official website – upsc.gov.in. The last date to download the admit card is December 29, 2018. The examination is scheduled to take place on January 6, 2019. The interested candidates are requested to take out a print out of the e-admit card.

The last date to download the admit card is December 29, 2018. In order to avoid the inconvenience later, the candidates should download the card before the date. the candidates are also requested to carry one photograph for each session of the exam in case the photograph on the e admit card does not visible at the exam centre.

Here are the steps to download the UPSC Engineering Service Prelim admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page scroll down to click on the link ‘admit card’

Step 3: Click on the admit card button, a new page will be displayed

Step 4: In the new displayed page, click on the link ‘admit card for various exams of UPSC’

Step 5: After this click on the download link when a new page opens up

Step 6: Another window will be flashed, click on ‘click here’ link under the download option

Step 7: Read the instructions carefully and take out a print out of the same.

Step 8: To access the admit card, a question will be asked ‘have you taken out the print of important instructions’, click on the option available ‘yes’.

Step 9: Log-in using the registration number or roll number

Step 10: Download the admit card and take out a print out.

The candidates are requested to arrive at the exam centre 15-20 minutes before the examination. The examination hall will close 10 minutes earlier to the beginning of the exam. Following are the timings for the candidates to enter the examination hall. The morning session-9:50 am. Afternoon session-1:50 pm,

According to the official statement by the commission, the candidates who will get late will not be allowed to enter after the time.

