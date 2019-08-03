UPSC Engineering Service Exam 2018: Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released a reserve list for appointment to remaining engineering vacancies on the official website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the list by following the instructions given below.

UPSC Engineering Service Exam 2018: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released the list for reserved category for appointment to the remaining vacancies through the UPSC official website – upsc.gov.in. UPSC has released the names of 68 candidates in the list to fill up the remaining vacant positions of IES selected through the Engineering Services Examination, 2018.

According to the latest reports, the list is now available on the official website and those who have applied for the reserved category in the IES Exam 2018 can check the list by following the instructions given below.

How to download the UPSC Engineering Service Exam 2018 reserve list?

Visit the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, UPSC IES Reserve List 2019

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, a pdf will be displayed

Check your roll number and name on the list

Download the same and take a print out for reference

UPSC engineering services result 2018: Reserved list total candidates and their trade

Civil Engineering: 26 Electrical Engineering: 11 Electronics and Telecom Engineering: 13 Mechanical Engineering: 18

The direct link to check the reserved list: https://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/RL-ESE-18-Engl-01082019.pdf

The UPSC conducts IES or UPSC Indian Engineering Service exam every year to recruit fresh candidates under the central government organization.

