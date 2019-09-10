UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2020: UPSC will soon release the notification for Engineering Services exam on its official website. Interested candidates can check the steps to download the UPSC ES Notification 2020 given in this article.

UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2020: Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released the schedule for examinations to be conducted next year. According to the schedule, the notification for Engineering Services exam 2020 will be released on the official website – upsc.gov.in soon.

The schedule shows that UPSC IES 2020 Notification will be published on September 25, 2019. Interested candidates must download the notification for IES 2020 before filling the online application form through the official website of UPSC.

How to download the UPSC IES Notification 2020?

Candidates need to log in to the official website of UPSC

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, Engineering Services Exam 2020 Notification download

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a PDF

Download the same and go through it throroughly

Take a print out of the same for reference if required

Candidates can click on this link directly to go to the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in

According to the notification released by UPSC on the official website recently, the registration process for the upcoming examination will commence from September 25 and will go on till October 15, 2019 through the UPSC official website.

Candidates who fills the application form will have to appear for the UPSC IES Preliminary Exam 2020, UPSC IES Main Exam 2020 and then followed by Interview. Reportedly, the UPSC Preliminary Exam will be conducted on January 5, 2020 at various examination centres across the country. UPSC conducts the IES examination to select the best candidates for the posts of civil engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, electronics and telecommunication engineering.

