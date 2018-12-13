UPSC engineering services exam admit card released: Candidates waiting for the admit card for the engineering service exam can download it from the official UPSC website upsconline.nic.in. All the aspiring candidates can download the admit card for the prelims exam and those who will qualify the exam will be able to attempt the mains paper.

Admit cards for Engineering Services Exam (prelims) have been released by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). All the aspiring candidates who have applied for the examination can now visit the official UPSC site and download the admit card. Candidates can log on to upsc.gov.in to download the admit card for the engineering service exam 2018. Candidates who are willing to appear for the mains exam had to first qualify the prelims. The mains exam for the engineering services will be conducted on June 30, 2019.

The said exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission to recruit engineers who have pursued their education in Civil engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical engineering and electronic and Telecommunication. All the candidates who will be appearing for the examination should have the e-Admit card along with other required documents. Candidates are advised to dully fill other details like name, roll number, registration ID and other deitails wherever the information will be required to fill.

Some of the guidelines which the candidates need to follow is not to bring mobile phones, calculators, and other electronic gadgets since they will not be allowed in the examination hall.

How to download the e-admit card for UPSC engineering services exam

Log on to official UPSC site, upsc.gov.in Look for the notification flashing admit for engineering services exam or simple admit card Tap on the admit card option Fill in all the details like registration number, personal details including others. Press ok or submit and wait for the page to load the admit card Once the admit card has appeared on the screen, the candidate can eighter download it or email it for to get a print out for further reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More