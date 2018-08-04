UPSC Engineering Services Mains 2018: The result of UPSC Engineering Services exam 2018 has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission on its official website. Candidates can now check their result by logging into upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Engineering Services Mains 2018: The UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2018 candidates’ wait for the result is now over as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the result of Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2018. Those candidates who had appeared for the written exam can now log into the official website upsc.gov.in and check if they have qualified the exam.

The UPSC Engineering Services Mains written exam 2018 was conducted in during the month of July and as per reports, the Commission had conducted the preliminary examination on January 7, 2018.

ALSO READ: NEET 2nd allotment result 2018 declared @mcc.nic.in

Candidates who qualify the examination will now have to appear for the Interview/Personality Test round and those who get through the same will qualify to serve the government after the allotment of the position.

According to reports, the PSC ESE 2018 written results had been released yesterday on the official website of UPSC and candidates can check the steps below to download their result.

ALSO READ: ICAR Admit Card 2018: AIEEA re-test admit cards expected by next week @icar.org.in

Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check UPSC ESE Main 2018 Result with the help of the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), upsc.gov.in On the homepage, search for the ‘Get Result’ link and click on it Candidates will be directed to a new page Now, enter the requisite details such as your roll number and submit You will be directed to a pdf Here, check the result Download the pdf and take a print out of the same if necessary for future reference

To go to the official website and check the UPSC Engineering Services Written Exam result 2018, click on this link: http://upsc.gov.in/

ALSO READ: CBSE CTET 2018: Register and apply online for CTET 2018 @ ctet.nic.in, Steps to apply given here

ALSO READ: IGNOU Admission 2018: Last date for online application extended for various MA and BA courses, check details here

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More