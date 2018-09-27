UPSC ESE 2019: The notification for the upcoming Engineering Services Examination in the year 2019 has been released on the official website of Union Public Service Commission. Candidates interested to appear for the examination can apply for the same soon.

UPSC ESE 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has finally released the notification for the next Engineering Services Examination through its official website – www.upsconline.nic.in. The candidates who wish to submit their applications for the examination are advised to visit the website of UPSC and go through the detailed notification. According to reports, the last date for submission of application forms has been scheduled for October 22, 2018.

ALSO READ: GATE 2019 application correction window to be activated today, make changes @ gate.iitm.ac.in

Candidates should note that the applications will be accepted only till 6 PM on the last date. Those who are applying for the post should check the eligibility criteria and other necessary details by visiting the official website. It has also been reported by a leading daily that there are close to 581 vacancies at various departments like civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, electronics and telecommunication engineering categories, which would be filled through the UPSC examination

ALSO READ: SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, ASI in CISF exam 2017 final result to be declared soon

How to apply for UPSC ESE 2019?

Log in to UPSC’s official website and at first go through the detailed notification Now, log in to upsconline.nic.in and look for the link that reads Engineering Services Examination Click on the link Candidates will be taken to a different page Two parts will be displayed, read important instructions carefully Proceed by clicking on yes at the bottom of the page Now, fill in all the necessary details like age, qualification etc In part II registration, make fee payment, select examination centre, upload photograph and signature Click on ‘I Agree’ Your application process is now complete

ALSO READ: GATE 2019 registration closes on October 1, check details inside

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More