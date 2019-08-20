UPSC ESE 2019: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released the Interview schedule of Engineering Services on upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the discipline wise dates in this article and download the notification by following the steps given.

UPSC ESE 2019: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released the UPSC ESE Main Exam 2019 Interview schedule or Interview schedule of Engineering Services Main Exam 2019 on the official website – upsc.gov.in. The UPSC has released the UPSC ESE Interview Schedule 2019 in PDF formats.

All the candidates who have cleared the UPSC ESE Main Exam 2019 can check the Interview Schedule on the official website of UPSC. The discipline wise dates have been mentioned in the schedule and candidates can follow the instruction given below to download the notification from the UPSC official website.

How to download the UPSC ESE 2019 Interview Schedule?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission or UPSC – upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link under the What’s New option, that reads, “Interview Schedule: Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2019”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, click on the link against Interview Schedule that says “Click Here”



On clicking a PDF will open

Download and go through the same

Take a print out for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the Interview Schedule for UPSC ESE Main Exam 2o19

Here are the direct links to download the Discipline Wise Interview Schedule for UPSC ESE Recruitment 2019:

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2019 Civil Engineering

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2019 Mechanical Engineering

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2019 Electrical Engineering

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2019 E & T Engineering

For more information regarding the UPSC ESE 2019 recruitment process or Interview Details, candidates need to keep an eye on the official website on a frequent basis.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App