UPSC ESE 2019: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released the UPSC ESE Main Exam 2019 Interview schedule or Interview schedule of Engineering Services Main Exam 2019 on the official website – upsc.gov.in. The UPSC has released the UPSC ESE Interview Schedule 2019 in PDF formats.
All the candidates who have cleared the UPSC ESE Main Exam 2019 can check the Interview Schedule on the official website of UPSC. The discipline wise dates have been mentioned in the schedule and candidates can follow the instruction given below to download the notification from the UPSC official website.
How to download the UPSC ESE 2019 Interview Schedule?
- Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission or UPSC – upsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link under the What’s New option, that reads, “Interview Schedule: Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2019”
- On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window
- Here, click on the link against Interview Schedule that says “Click Here”
- On clicking a PDF will open
- Download and go through the same
- Take a print out for reference if necessary
Here’s the direct link to download the Interview Schedule for UPSC ESE Main Exam 2o19
Here are the direct links to download the Discipline Wise Interview Schedule for UPSC ESE Recruitment 2019:
Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2019 Civil Engineering
Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2019 Mechanical Engineering
Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2019 Electrical Engineering
Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2019 E & T Engineering
For more information regarding the UPSC ESE 2019 recruitment process or Interview Details, candidates need to keep an eye on the official website on a frequent basis.