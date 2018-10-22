UPSC ESE 2019: The registration process of Engineering Services Examination (ESE) is going to be closed by the Union Public Service Commission on its official website today, i.e. on October 22, 2018. Candidates can submit their applications till 6:00PM at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to close the online registration process for Engineering Services Exam (ESE) 2019 on its official website – upsc.gov.in today, i.e on October 22, 2018. Interested candidates who have not yet completed their registration process are advised to do the same by 6:00PM today. According to reports, the UPSC ESE 2019 prelims examination has been scheduled to be conducted by the Commission on January 6, 2019, while the ESE main has been scheduled for June 30, 2019.

Candidates need to log in to the official website of UPSC to check the other necessary details regarding the ESE examination. The candidates who apply for the ESE exam will have to qualify both prelims and mains to qualify for the third round of the recruitment process, i.e. the PI or personal interview to be conducted by the Board in the final leg of the recruitment process to select the best candidates for engaging them to the posts under Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering under the government. Candidates can look for more details by logging into either of the two websites – upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

How to apply for UPSC ESE 2019?

Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Click on Apply Online option on the homepage

Candidates will be redirected to a different page

Click on the link that reads, “Online Application for Various Examinations”

Now, Click ESE 2019 Registration-1 and follow the inbstruction on the page

After completing the Part-1 registration complete the Part-2 registration process

Fill in all the relevant details and click on submit

Make application fee payment and download the application

Take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website and apply directly online, click on this link: http://www.upsc.gov.in/apply-online

