UPSC ESE 2020: Union Public Service Commission has invited the application for Engineering Services Examination. Application submission was started on September 25 and will October 15. Candidates still have much time to apply for this exam. Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed format available on its official website @upsc.gov.in.

This exam is conducted for the recruitment of Engineering services vacant in the government sector. This year 495 vacancies are available in the field of Electrical, Electronics & Telecommunication Civil, and Mechanical engineering. Candidates will be selected through Prelims and Mains examinations followed by the Interview Round.

To apply for this exam candidates must be the citizen of India or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Also, candidates should have requisite qualification to apply. Moreover, candidates should keep in mind that incomplete form can lead to rejecting the application form.

UPSC ESE 2020: Important dates

Application submission started on Septmber 25.

Application submission will end on October 15.

Admit card release date will be notified soon.

Exam date January 2020.

UPSC ESE 2020: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must be a citizen of India.

All the candidates need to produce a nationality certificate.

Candidate must be between 21 to 35 year old.

UPSC ESE 2020: Qualification

Candidates should have any following qualification to apply

Degree in Engineering from a Recognised University

Passed Sections A and B of Examinations of Institution of Engineers

Degree/Diploma in Engineering from foreign University/College/Institution

Associate Membership Examination Parts II and III of the Aeronautical Society of India

Passed Graduate Membership Exam of the Institution of Electronics and Radio Engineers, London

UPSC ESE 2020: Categories for posts

Civil Engineering

Indian Railway Service of Engineers.

Indian Railway Stores Service (Civil Engineering Posts).

Central Engineering Service

Central Engineering Service (Roads), Group‐A (Civil Engineering Posts).

Survey of India Group ‘A’ Service.

AEE(Civil) in Border Road Engineering Service.

Indian Defence Service of Engineers.

AEE(QS&C) in MES Surveyor Cadre.

Central Water Engineering (Group ‘A’) Service.

Indian Skill Development Service.

Mechanical Engineering

Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers.

Indian Railway Stores Service (Mechanical Engineering Posts).

AEE in GSI Engineering Service Gr ‘A’.

Indian Defence Service of Engineers.

Indian Naval Armament Service (Mechanical Engineering Posts).

Asstt. Naval Store Officer Grade‐I (Mechanical Engineering Posts) in Indian Navy.

AEE(Elec & Mech) in Border Roads Engineering Service(Mechanical Engineering Posts).

Central Water Engineering (Group ‘A’) Service.

Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘A’ (Mechanical Engineering Posts).

Indian Skill Development Service.

Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘B’ (Mechanical Engineering Posts).

Electrical Engineering

Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers.

Indian Railway Stores Service (Electrical Engineering Posts).

Central Electrical & Mechanical Engineering Service (Electrical Engineering Posts).

Indian Defence Service of Engineers.

Asstt. Naval Store Officer Grade‐I (Electrical Engineering Posts) in Indian Navy.

Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘A’ (Electrical Engineering Posts).

Defence Aeronautical Quality Assurance Service/SSO‐II (Electrical).

Indian Skill Development Service.

Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘B’ (Electrical Engineering Posts).

Electrical and Telecommunication Engineering

Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers.

Indian Railway Stores Service (Telecommunication/Electronics Engineering Posts).

Indian Radio Regulatory Service Gr ‘A’.

Indian Telecommunication Service Gr ‘A’.

Indian Naval Armament Service (Electronics and Telecom Engineering Posts).

Asstt. Naval Store Officer Grade‐I(Electronics and Telecom Engg. Posts) in Indian Navy.

Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘A’ (Electronics & Telecom Engineering Posts).

Indian Skill Development Service.

Junior Telecom Officer Gr ‘B’.

Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘B’ (Electronics & Telecom Engineering Posts).

