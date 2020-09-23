The UPSC ESE 2020 maim exam will be held on October 18. Here is the step-by-step guide to download e-admit cards.

UPSC ESE/IES 2020 Mains Admit Card: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released UPSC ESE/IES 2020 Mains Admit Card on its website. All those candidates who have qualified for UPSC ESE/IES 2020 Mains can now download the Admit Card through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE/IES 2020 Mains 2020 is scheduled to be held on 18 October 2020 in two shifts.i.e. Morning (9.00 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (2 PM to 5 PM). Now, the candidates can download UPSC ESE/IES 2020 Mains Admit Card by following the easy steps given below.

How to download ESE main admit card

Candidates need to visit the Official Website of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in, On the homepage click on the e-Admit card: Engineering Services (Main) Exam 2020 link, A page with instructions will appear on the screen and you need to agree to them. Enter the registration number or roll number and date of birth to IES admit card 2020 download. UPSC ESE Main 2020 admit card would be there in front of you. Download the same and print a hard copy for future reference.

Important instructions: