UPSC ESE/IES 2020 Mains Admit Card: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released UPSC ESE/IES 2020 Mains Admit Card on its website. All those candidates who have qualified for UPSC ESE/IES 2020 Mains can now download the Admit Card through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.
UPSC ESE/IES 2020 Mains 2020 is scheduled to be held on 18 October 2020 in two shifts.i.e. Morning (9.00 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (2 PM to 5 PM). Now, the candidates can download UPSC ESE/IES 2020 Mains Admit Card by following the easy steps given below.
How to download ESE main admit card
- Candidates need to visit the Official Website of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in,
- On the homepage click on the e-Admit card: Engineering Services (Main) Exam 2020 link,
- A page with instructions will appear on the screen and you need to agree to them.
- Enter the registration number or roll number and date of birth to IES admit card 2020 download.
- UPSC ESE Main 2020 admit card would be there in front of you.
- Download the same and print a hard copy for future reference.
Important instructions:
- Carry the e-Admit card (print out), along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. e-Admit Card must be preserved till the announcement of the final result
- You are responsible for safe custody of the e-Admit Card and in the event of any other person using this e-Admit Card, the liability lies on you to prove that you have not used the service of any impersonator
- Enter the Examination Hall at least 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination. Entry to the Examination Venue closes 10 minutes prior to the scheduled commencement of the examination in each Session i.e 08:50 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01:50 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed the entry into the Examination centre after closure of the entry
- Candidates are suggested to visit their Examination centre at least one day in advance and familiarize themselves with the itinerary to avoid the last minute hassle in their own interest. They should reach the Examination Venue on the day of Examination well in time for examining.
- If you appear at a centre / sub-centre other than the one indicated by the Commission in your e-Admit Card, your answer scripts will not be evaluated and your candidature is liable to be cancelled.