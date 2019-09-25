The application process for the UPSC ESE is out and is available for the 495 posts, the last date to apply for the application process is October 15, 2019, check details here.

Union Public Service Commission issued a notification of the Engineering Service Examination. The notification was out on the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in. The application process for the examination of Engineering services has been started (UPSC ESE 2020). The last date to apply for the examination is October 15, 2019. The applicants applying for the examination should hold the degree of engineering. UPSC holds the examination for engineering services every year. The examination is conducted for the recruitment of engineering posts in various department.

The number of posts available is 495 and candidates must hold the degree of engineering. The mi9nimum age of the candidate should be 21 years and the maximum age should be 30 years. The age of the candidate will be calculated as per August 1, 2019, and the relaxation of age will only be given to the candidates who belong to the reserved classes.

The application fee would cost Rs 200 for the candidates who belong to the General/OBC category and those who belong to SC/ST/Women, there is no cost for them, the application would be free for them.

Steps to apply for the application:

Step 1: Click on the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Candidates can now click on the apply online column

Step 3: The website will lead you the other page, now click on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for different posts.

Step 4: Candidates can now fill the form and submit it.

UPSC is the government’s central recruiting agency and the full form is Union Public Service Commission. It takes the responsibilities of conducting the examination for group A and group B of All India Services. The headquarter of the UPSC is in Dholpur House which is situated in New Delhi. The UPSC was established in 1926 and was renamed in 1935 and is known as Union Public Services Commission.

