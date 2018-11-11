UPSC ESE Result 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Engineering Services Examination 2018. The aspirants can check their marks and result on UPSC's official website @ upsc.gov.in. The candidates will be placed in various Ministeries and government departments on the basis of their merit.

The Union Public Service Commission has shared the final results of the Engineering Services Examination 2018. The UPSC Engineering Services Examination consisted multi-rounds including written exam held in July 2018, personal interview round, held in September-October, 2018. The UPSC has shared the results on their official website—upsc.gov.in. The UPSC has recently concluded the registration process for UPSC ESE 2019 recruitment process.

According to the UPSC’s official notification, the candidates, whose names are there in the list have been selected and recommended for the appointment to various posts in the several Ministries and government departments according to their merit. the UPSC results notification reads, “Appointments shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available. Allotment of candidates to various Services/Posts shall be made according to ranks obtained and preference of Services expressed by them.”

