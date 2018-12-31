UPSC exam schedule 2019: The Civil Services Examination 2019 schedule has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website. Interested candidates can check the dates by visiting the upsc.gov.in website. For more details read inside.

UPSC exam schedule 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the schedule of for various competitive examinations on its official website to be held in 2019. Those who are interested to appear in the Civil Services Exam can check the dates of the upcoming Civil Services exam by logging into the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in. According to reports, the UPSC Civil Services Prelims, Main Exam 2019 details have been uploaded by the Commision on its official site.

As per the examination calendar, the UPSC will be conducting the civil services prelims examination on June 2 while the UPSC Mains has been scheduled for September 20, 2019. It has been reported that the Commission will release the notification for the upcoming examinations on its official website on February 19. Meanwhile, the last date to apply for UPSC Civil Services is March 18, 2019.

The UPSC NDA NA Exam 2019 will also be conducted by the Commission on April 21 in 2019. For futher details on the same, interested candidates can visit the official website of UPSC and go through the notification as soon as it releases.

How to download the notification of Civil Services Exam 2019?

Log into the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in

Click on the link that is relevant to your choice

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a pdf

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Candidates can directly log into the official website of UPSC by clicking on this link: http://www.upsc.gov.in/

