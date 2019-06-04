UPSC Exam Calendar 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam dates for UPSC civil services preliminary exam in the year 2020. According to the latest calendar released by the UPSC, on its official website, upsc.gov.in, the UPSC CSE prelims 2020 will be held on May 31, 2020. The candidates appeared for the civil services preliminary exam 2019 on June 2, 2019.

UPSC Exam Calendar 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam dates for UPSC civil services preliminary exam in the year 2020. According to the latest calendar released by the UPSC, on its official website, upsc.gov.in, the UPSC CSE prelims 2020 will be held on May 31, 2020. The candidates appeared for the civil services preliminary exam 2019 on June 2, 2019.

The Indian Forest Services (IFS) exam will be held on the same date. The applications for IFS, IAS exam will be released on February 12, 29019. While the applications for the two will end by March 3, 2020. In the first month of 2020, three exams namely, engineering services prelims, combined geoscientist (prelims) and UPSC RT exam will be held.

The 2020 exams will begin with the engineering services preliminary exam. The exams are scheduled to be conducted on January 5, 2020.

The notification for the same will be conducted will be released on September 25, 2019. The second exam, Combined Geo-Scientist (prelims) will be conducted on January 19. Not just that, this date is also reserved for UPSC RT exam.

The UPSC CDS exam notification will be released in October, according to the UPSC calendar 2020. The applications for the exams will be conducted for the recruitment to the Indian defence services will be held on February 2, 2020.

In the month March, the UPSC will be held the exam for the recruitment at the post of assistant commandant (AC) at the CISF.

While the CISF AC notification will be out on December 14, 2019. The exam will be held on March 1, 2020.

A total of 25 exams are scheduled to be conducted in the year 2020 over several government posts.

