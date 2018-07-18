UPSC Exams calendar 2018: The Union Service Commission has announced the Examination Calendar for the Session year of 2018-19, through which candidates can get an idea for UPSC Exam schedule/timetable for the exams to be conducted by the UPSC this year. Here we have given all the details and important dates and timetable for various examinations to be conducted this year by UPSC.

UPSC Exams Calendar 2018: Various examinations to fill multiple posts in various departments are conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Many exams were held this year but many are still to be conducted by the UPSC. Here are the details of the upcoming UPSC exams, the UPSC calender 2018. Check out the details here.

UPSC Exams 2018 Schedule (July to September)

UPSC CMS exam 2018: The UPSC CMS examination 2018 will be conducted on July 22nd July. The application process for this examination will start on 2nd May and closed 25th May. The Commission has released the admit cards and Time Table for the CMS exam on the official website.

UPSC CAPF (Assistant Commandant) Exam 2018: The UPSC will conduct the written exam for the Central Armed Police Force Exam 2018. The application process had started on 25th April and closed on 21st May. Now the commission will soon release the admit cards for the exam on its official website.

UPSC NDA and NA Exam 2018: The online application for the NDA and NA Exam 2 had started on 6th June and closed on 2nd July 2018. The commission will conduct the exam on 9th September 2018. The admit cards for the exam will be out by the end of August.

UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination: The UPSC will conduct the UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam 2018 on 28th September. The candidates who have cleared the Prelims exam of UPSC Civil Service will appear in the mains exam. For the exam, the application process had started in the month of February 2018. The timetable is also available on the official website.

UPSC Exams 2018 Schedule (October to December)

UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2018: UPSC will conduct the exam on 18th November 2018, notification will be out on 8th August 2018 and the last date to apply will be 3rd September.

UPSC IFS (Indian Forest Services) Main Exam 2018: In the month of December, UPSC will conduct the Indian Forest Service Mains exam on 2nd December 2018. The Prelims Exam was conducted in the month of June.

UPSC Steno/S.O LDCE 2018: Union Public Service Commission will conduct the SO/Steno Departmental Competitive Exam this year. The commission will release the official notification in the month of September and the exam will be held on 15th December 2018.

UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION – PROGRAMME OF EXAMINATIONS/RECRUITMENT TESTS (RTs) – 2018

