UPSC exams calendar 2019: Every year Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts various examinations for All India services and group A and group B of Central services and on Sunday it released the exam calendar for the year 2019 on its official website. Civil services aspirants and those preparing for group A and group B exam can know when will UPSC issue the respective notification and when will the exam take place.

UPSC CMS exam 2019: UPSC will issue the notification for the Combined Medical Services Examination (CME) 2019 on April 10, 2019, while the last date to apply for CME will be May 6, 2019. The written exam will be held on July 21, 2019.

UPSC CAPF (Assistant Commandant) exam 2019: The notification for CAPF will be out on April 24, 2019 with the last date to apply on May 20, 2019. The examination will be held on August 18, 2019.

UPSC NDA and NA exam (I) 2019: The online application for the NDA and NA Exam 1 will begin from January 9, 2019 and will close on February 4, 2019. The commission will conduct the exam on April 21, 2019. The admit cards for the exam will be out by the end of March.

UPSC Civil Services mains examination: The online application for UPSC Civil Services will begin from February 19, 2019, with the last date to apply being March 3, 2019. The Preliminary Examination of UPSC Civil Services will be held on June 6, 2019. The candidates who will clear the prelims exam will appear in the mains exam, scheduled to be held on September 20, 2019.

UPSC IES/ISS exam 2019: The Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) notification for online application will begin from March 20, 2019 and the last date will be April 16, 2019 with the exam scheduled to be held on July 28, 2019.

