UPSC Executive Engineer Recruitment 2019: The online application process for the recruitment to UPSC Executive Engineer posts will be closed through the UPSC official website today. Candidates must submit their filled up UPSC EE Applications asap.

UPSC Executive Engineer Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC is all set to close the online application process for the recruitment of fresh candidates to UPSC Executive Engineer posts through its official website – upsc.gov.in today, August 29, 2019. Candidates who are interested to apply but have not yet submitted their UPSC EE Applications must fill the same by tonight. Candidates can check the UPSC EE Eligibility Criteria, Application Process and other necessary details such as Examination Fees given here.

According to the reports, UPSC is conducting this recruitment drive for the posts of Executive Engineer/Surveyor of Works, Library and Information Officer, Deputy Curator, Manager, Sr. Photographic Officer and Assistant Director. And as per the notification released on UPSC’s official website, today is the last day to fill the online application form for the above-mentioned posts.

UPSC Executive Engineer Recruitment 2019: How to apply?

Visit the official website official – upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Recruitment”

Now, click on the advertisement option

On clicking a new window will be displayed containing two notifications

Click on the pdf that says, “Advertisement No. 09 – 2019 (210.4 KB)”

On clicking, the details on the pdf will be shown

Download the same and go through the details in it

Take a print out of the same if necessary for future reference

UPSC Executive Engineer Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for Executive Engineer (Civil Engineer)/ Surveyor of Works post must have a degree in Civil Engineering or B.E. (Civil) or B. Tech. (Civil) or B. Sc. Engineering (Civil) or A.M.I.E. (Civil) from a University/Institute recognized by the government or private.

Candidates having seven years of professional experience in the field of Civil Engineering and related field in Irrigation and Flood Control works are eligible to apply.

Direct link to download the UPSC Recruitment 2019 Notification: https://www.upsc.gov.in/recruitment/recruitment-advertisement

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App