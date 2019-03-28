UPSC IAS/IFS Prelims Exam 2019: All UPSC aspirants are requested to keep an eye on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission, as it will soon publish the admit card for IAS/IFS Prelims Exam 2019. a total of 986 posts to be filled with eligible candidates out of which 896 posts to be filled through Civil Services Exam 2019 and 90 Posts through Indian Forest Service Exam 2019.

UPSC IAS/IFS Prelims Exam 2019: Union Public Service Commission will soon publish the admit card for IAS/IFS Prelims Exam 2019. Aspirants applied for the exam can download the admit card through the official website-upsconline.nic.in. This year, a total of 986 posts to be filled with eligible candidates out of which 896 posts to be filled through Civil Services Exam 2019 and 90 Posts through Indian Forest Service Exam 2019. UPSC Civil Services and IFS Preliminary Exam 2019 is scheduled to be held on June 2, 2019.UPSC Civil Services examination 2019 will consist of two successive stages, Preliminary and Mains.

All those who will qualify the preliminary exam can appear in the main exam which will be conducted later this year. After the mains, shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an interview followed by document verification.

UPSC Civil Services (IAS) and IFoS Prelims 2019 online registration were started from February 19, 2019. The online window was open up to March 19, 2019.

Procedure to download the UPSC IAS/IFS Prelims Admit Card 2019:

• Visit the official website of UPSC. i.e. upsconline.nic.in.

• Click on UPSC IAS/IFS Prelims Admit Card 2019.

• Enter the required details and click on the submit button.

• Candidates can download and take a printout of it for future reference.

note: there’s no attempt limit for applicants belonging to SC and ST category, while the general candidates can only give 6 attempts till he’s 32 years of age.

Guidelines for UPSC IAS/IFS Aspirants:

• Mobile phones, Bluetooth or any other communication devices are not allowed inside the premises where

the examination is being conducted. Any such action will impose a ban from future examinations.

About Union Public Service Commission :

the Union Public Service Commission is India’s central recruiting agency. It is responsible for appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. The main functions of the Commission are :

• Conduct examinations for appointment to the services of the Union.

• Direct recruitment by selection through interviews.

• Appointment of officers on promotion / deputation / absorption.

• Framing and amendment of Recruitment Rules for various services and posts under the Government.

• Advising the Government on any matter referred to the Commission by the President of India.

