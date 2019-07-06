UPSC IAS prelim Result 2019: Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC) will soon be releasing the result of Indian Administrative Service ( IAS) preliminary examination 2019 results on their official website @upsc.gov.in

Candidates who had appeared for UPSC IAS prelim exam can check the result through online mode only, once the result will be announced it will appear in the PDF form.

UPSC Exam Cut Off

On June 2, 2019, the Indian Administrative Service exam was held all across the country. With that its mandate for the candidates to give General ability test ( GAT) and the Civil Service Aptitude Test ( CSAT), both the exams consists of 200 marks. However, the exam for the same was conducted in 2 shifts one is for morning and the other is in the afternoon.

Every year approx 900,000 to 1,000,000 candidates apply for UPSC examinations and every year competition gets intense. In the UPSC examinations, negative marking plays an important role in 1/3rd marks. The cut off for the unreserved category will be approximately 95-105, 90-100 for OBC, 85-95 for ST. This year a new provision came in for EWS category and the cut off expected to be between 95-105.

Meanwhile, it’s mandatory for the candidates who have qualified for UPSC IAS prelims, they have to register themselves for IAS mains exam. On September 20, 2019, UPSC IAS Main Exams will be conducted.

Candidates must follow the steps to check UPSC IAS 2019 results

Step 1: click on the link www.upsc.gov.in, which will directly take you on the home page of UPSC official website.

Step 2: on the home page click on the like UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2019

Step 3: A dialogue box will appear, and candidates must fill their roll number & date of birth

Step 4: click on submit button

Step 5: Check the name in the list

Step 6: Candidates can download the pdf or take out a hard copy of it for further references.

