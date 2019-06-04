UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam date for UPSC civil services preliminary exam 2020, which is May 31, 2020. Those preparing for the examination can visit the official website, @ upsc.gov.in, to check the latest calendar released by the UPSC.

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: A couple of days after conducting civil services preliminary exam 2019 on June 2, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam date for UPSC civil services preliminary exam 2020. The latest calendar of the UPSC, which was recently released, noted that it will conduct the UPSC CSE prelims 2020 on May 31, 2020. Those preparing for the UPSC SCE 2020 can visit the official website, @ upsc.gov.in, to check the latest calendar released by the UPSC. Apart from the USC CSE 2020. the Indian Forest Services (IFS) examination will also be conducted on the same day.

The registration process for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims will begin from February 12, 2010, and will continue till March 3, 2020. This year, the commission conducted the recruitment drive to fill a total of 896 posts including reserved for PWD candidates.

UPSC civil services prelims 2019: Eligibility

A candidate should be 21 years and not more than 32 years on August 1, 2020, which means the candidates should not be born earlier than August 2, 1987, and not later than August 1, 1998.

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Educational qualification required

Candidate should have a degree of any of Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions. It should be established by an Act of Parliament or to be deemed as a University or equivalent education.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020: Here’s how you can apply online

Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, click on ‘various application form’ link

You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘click here for part I registration’

Complete the application form

Pay the application form

Select the test centre and upload images

Click on agree to the declaration

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Examination pattern

The preliminary test comprises- Paper-I and Paper-II.

Paper I

It consists of objective type, i.e; multiple choice questions carrying a total of 400 marks.

Paper II

In general studies, the passing percentage is a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

There is a negative marking for every question. A one-third of the marks assigned a question will be deducted for the wrong answer. The question papers will be set in both English and Hindi. Both the papers carry 200 marks each.

