UPSC IES 2019: The admit card has been released on the official website and candidates are required to download theirs from the official website. The exam for the same will be conducted on June 30, 2019.

UPSC IES 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Indian Engineering Services (IES) Mains exam 2019. The admit card will be released on the official website i.e. upsc.gov.in, which is scheduled to be conducted on June 30, 2019, i.e. Sunday. Candidates should note that the admit card will be available till June 30, 2019, for them. They should also know that their entries will be barred without the admit card.

The exam will be conducted between two shifts i.e. the morning shift will begin from 9 am to noon while the afternoon shift will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC IES Admit card 2019: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website i.e. upsc.gov.in

Click the UPSC e-admit card engineering services under ‘What’s new’ section

You will be redirected to a new page

Click the option that reads ‘click here to download’

Now click the option that reads proceed

Fill in your information and click submit

After you have clicked submit, an admit card will appear, download and save it for future reference

The UPSC IES Mains 2019 will be conducted for three hours and consists of 300 marks. The mains exam is divided into two papers i.e. Paper I and Paper II for all four streams i.e. civil engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and electrical engineering and telecom engineering.

It will be feasible for the candidates if they keep a hard copy or print out of their admit cards ready beforehand. They will be required to bring their admit cards at the exam centres without which their entries will be barred and they won’t be allowed to sit for the exam. They will have to bring the admit card along with an original photo identity card whose number is mentioned in the admit card in each session to secure admission to the examination hall. The official notification also asked the candidates to preserve admit cards till the declaration of the final result.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App