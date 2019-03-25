UPSC IES Exam 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for the upcoming Indian Economic Service (IES) Exam 2019 through its official website on March 20, 2019. All the interested candidates can now submit applications at upsconline.nic.in. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, how to apply and other details given below before applying.

UPSC IES Exam 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for the upcoming Indian Economic Service (IES) Exam 2019 through which candidates will be shortlisted for recruitment to the vacant posts. The notification has been published by the UPSC on its official website on March 20, 2019. All the interested candidates can check the notification for the examination and start filling the application form at upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates interested to apply for the same may check the UPSC official website for more details regarding the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination, 2019. Meanwhile, the last date for submission of the online application form for the IES Exam 2019 has been scheduled for April 16, 2019 through the official website.

Important Points to remember:

Online application can only be made only through the website – https://upsconline.nic.in

Candidates are advised to go through the instructions carefully before filling up the application form online, detailed instructions are available on the official site of UPSC

Candidate should fill all mandatory details in online form marked with * (asterisk) sign

Candidates must note that The commission will not allow any changes in the application form once submitted

If one wishes to make any changes, you may submit a fresh application with requisite revision by the last date for submission of online application i.e. 16-04-2019 (6:00 P.M.)

Your registration-id for latest completely submitted application will be considered for processing and all earlier submitted applications will stand cancelled

Candidates must note down the email-id and mobile number given at the time of registration for future references

Online application form is available both in English and in Hindi language but it can only be filled in English Language

Part-I & Part-II Registration will be valid from March 20, 2019 till Appril 16, 2019 (6:00 P.M.)

Candidates must note that those with less than 40% disability will not be considered for any relaxation and are required to pay fee if not exempted under the rules

Candidates must note that there are two parts in the application process. At first, the candidates will have to fill in the details in the Part-1 Registration and then move on to the Part-2 Registration for completion of the application process through the online platform.

In Part I registration, a candidate will have to fill the basic information. Meanwhile, Part-2 registration consists of filling up Payment details (except for fee exempted candidates), selection of examination centre, uploading of Photograph, Signature, Photo Identity Card Document and Declaration.

