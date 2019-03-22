UPSC IES, ISS 2019: The application process for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) posts have been started by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on the official websites upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. Through this recruitment process, the commission will fill a total of 65 vacant posts.

UPSC IES, ISS 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started inviting the applications for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) posts on the official websites upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 65 vacancies will be filled on the official website.

The application process is underway and it will conclude on April 16, 2019 by 6 pm. Those who wish to apply for the same are requested to visit the official website. In case a candidate wishes to withdraw its application, he/she can duly do from April 23 to April 30 till 6 pm. The candidates who will qualify the preliminary (prelims) and Mains exam, they will be called for an interview. The examination will be conducted on June 28, 2019 while the duration of the examination will fo three days, as per the official notification.

UPSC IES, ISS 2019: Vacancy details

There are a total 65 vacant posts, out of which, Indian Economic Service has 32 vacant posts while Indian Statistical Service has 33 unoccupied positions.

UPSC IES, ISS 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should have a minimum age of 21 years and the maximum age limit for unreserved category is 31 years. Those belonging to the reserved category, the relaxations are applicable only in the upper age limit.

Check out the important dates

Important documents required the submission of the application are as follows:

1. One Photo ID Card viz. Aadhaar

2. Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID

3. Card issued by the State/Central Government. The candidates will provide all the details of the Photo ID card while filling up the online application form.

4. Upload a scanned copy of the Photo ID. Later, this photo ID card will be utilised for future use.

5. Besides the candidates are advised to carry this Photo ID Card at the time of examination or personality Test.

Check out the official notification here

E-Admission Certificate

An e-admission certificate will be issued to the candidates within three weeks before the

examination. The certificate will be made available on the official website upsconline.nic.in. Candidates can download the same through the official website.

Here is an important note for the candidates: No admission certificate will be sent by post. All the applicants who are appearing for the examination are requested to provide a valid and active E-mail id while filling up the online application form, as the Commission may use an electronic mode for contacting them.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More