The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be releasing the UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2019 Notification soon on its official website. UPSC aspirants should be ready to apply for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Exam 2019 to be held in the month of March 2019. The online application process will start soon and will be open till 16 April 2019.

UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2019 notification to be released in March , check more details @ upsc.gov.in

UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2019 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be releasing the UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2019 notification soon on its official website – upsc.gov.in. All the UPSC aspirants should be ready to apply for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Exam 2019 that will be held in the month of March 2019.

According to reports, the date of releasing the notification is 20 March 2019 and the online application process will remain open till 16 April 2019. The commission will be conducting the exam for the posts on June 28, 2019.

Candidates can visit the side and read the article properly, to check the latest exam pattern and eligibility criteria of the examination and many other additional pieces of information regarding the exam. UPSC IES/ISS Exam aspirants should get ready now.

Important information for the UPSC/IES/ISS CANDIDATES:

.The age of the candidate should not be less than 21 years and should not exceed above 30 years.

.Candidates with Graduate and Post-Graduate Degree in relevant subject are eligible for this examination.

Important Dates:

*Commencement of submission of application: 20 March 2019

*Date of exam: 28 June 2019

*Last date for submission of online application: 16 April 2019

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2019 Vacancy Details

Indian Statistical Service

Indian Economic Service

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Professor Posts:

Indian Statistical Service – Bachelor’s Degree with Statistics/Applied Statistics/Mathematical Statistics as one of the subjects or a Master’s degree in Statistics/Applied Statistics/Mathematical Statistics from a recognized University.

Indian Economic Service- Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Business Economics/Applied Economics/Economtrics from a recognized University.

Age Limit – 21 to 30 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

Selection Procedure for UPSC IES/ISS, written below:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Examination and Interview as well as Personality Test.

All eligible candidates are advised to keep their eye upon the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More