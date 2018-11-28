UPSC IES, ISS Result 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has released the results of the UPSC IES, ISS Recruitment Exam 2018 through its official website. All the candidates are advised to check the same by logging into - upsc.gov.in. Steps to download the results have been mentioned below.

UPSC IES, ISS Result 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has finally announced the UPSC IES, ISS Recruitment Exam 2018 results. The results are now available on the official website of the Commission and all the candidates who had appeared for the examination this year can check their respective results by visiting the website of UPSC i.e. – upsc.gov.in. The candidates are advised to follow the instructions given below to download the results.

Moreover, as per reports, 14 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the post of Indian Economic Service (IES) while 32 candidates have been shortlisted for appointment to the post of Indian Statistical Services (ISS) under UPSC, Government of India. The result table is given below:

Candidates should note that the marks shall be published on UPSC’s official website www.upsc.gov.in within fifteen days from the date of declaration of the UPSC IES/ISS exam result 2018. Meanwhile, the UPSC IES/ISS exam 2018 was conducted by the Commission on June 29, 2018 at various centres across the country.

How to check the UPSC IES, ISS Result 2018?

Log in to the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) – upsc.gov.in

Search for the link that reads, “Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2018” on the homepage

Click on the link ‘to proceed

Now, candidates will be directed to a different page

On the new page, names of shortlisted candidates along with their respective roll numbers will appear on the screen

Check the details in the notification carefully and see if your roll number exists on the list

Download the same and take print out of it for future reference if necessary

To log into the official website of UPSC directly and download the UPSC IES, ISS Exam Result 2018, click on this link: http://www.upsc.gov.in/

