Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) main examination 2017 on its official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates who were awaiting the final results can follow the instructions below and check their result now.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) main examination 2017 on its official website upsc.gov.in. In the final list released by UPSC, Vaibhava Srivastava has topped the IFS examination. A total of 110 candidates have been recommended for the appointment. However, the appointments to IFS will be made by the Government of India as per the number of vacancies available. There are going to be other criteria’s too that will be taken into consideration while making the appointments.

Among the 110 total candidates recommended, 46 belong to the General category, 40 to OBC, 16 to SC and 8 to ST category. The candidates had also gone through a Personality Test and the merit list will be based on the cumulative results of the two exams. UPSC has a “Facilitation Counter” near Examination Hall Building in its campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination/recruitment on working days between 1000 hrs to 1700 hrs in person or over Telephone numbers 23385271/23381125/23098543. The marks of candidates are expected to be available on the website www.upsc.gov.in within fifteen days from the date of publication of result.

There are total 9 provisional candidates whose roll numbers are recommended. Candidates who were awaiting the final results can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

Visit the official website – http://upsc.gov.in

Under What’s New section, click on the top notification that reads,

Final Result: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2017

Click on the pdf link on the next page

CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search

Download the pdf and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link – http://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/FR_IFSME_2017_engl.pdf

