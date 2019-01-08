UPSC IFS 2018-19 interview: The Union Service Public Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule of Interview for IFS on the official website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates appearing for the same can check the same by logging into the website with the help of the steps given below.

UPSC IFS 2018-19 interview schedule: The Union Service Public Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule or timetable for the upcoming interview to be held for the recruitment of candidates who have qualified for the final round of the Indian Forest Services (IFS) exam 2018-19. The dates of the interview have been published on the official website and candidates can check the same by logging into – upsc.gov.in. According to the notification released on the official website of the UPSC, the interview rounds will commence on January 28 and will end on February 1, 2019.

Candidates must note that they have to reach the venue in time and the interview will start at 9:00AM. Candidates need to check the list of the selected candidates released on the official website recently and check if they are eligible for the interview round or not by visiting the portal – upsc.gov.in.

How to check the notification or Datesheet of IFS Recruitment Interview 2018?

Visit the official website of Union Service Public Commission (UPSC) – upsc.gov.in

– Candidates will be taken to the homepage

Now, click on the link that reads, “Interview schedule: Indian forest services (main) exam, 2018-19” on the page

Now, candidates will be redirected to a new window

Search for your roll number and check the date of interview and slot offered to you

Direct link to go to the official website of UPSC and check the slot of the interview – upsc.gov.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More