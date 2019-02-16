UPSC IFS cut off 2018: The cut-off marks for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Mains exam 2018 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Students who sat for the examination can check the cut-off marks of UPSC IFS main on their official website @upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC IFS main examination was directed between December 2 to December 10, 2018, to fill 110 opening. The elements of the Union Public Service Commission that are approved under article 320 of the constitution are:

1. Lead examinations for arrangements to the administration of the union

2. Direct enrollments by choice through meetings

3. Arrangments of officers on advancement assignment retention

4. Confining and revision of recruitment rules for different administration and post under the government

5. Disciplinary cases identifying with various civil services

The least qualifying norms settled by the commission for qualifying the contender for Indian forest service (Mains)

examination 2018 based on cs (P) are:

.GENERAL 667

.OBC 596

.SC 595

.ST 587

.PWBD-2 541

.PWBD-3 447 (OUT OF 1400)

Here is the list of marks secured by the shortlisted candidates of Indian forest services examination 2018, 2017 and 2016 to give you an idea of this year!

.GENERAL 904

.OBC 858

.SC 798

.ST 815

.PWBD-2 787

.PWBD-3 693 (OUT OF 1700)

UPSC IFS cut-off marks 2017:

.GENERAL 652

.OBC 606

.SC 555

.ST 530

.PWBD-2 551

.PWBD-3 386 (OUT OF 1400)

UPSC IFS cut-off marks 2016:

.GENERAL 580

.OBC 485

.SC 493

.ST 435

.PWBD 393

.PWBD 400 (OUT OF 1400)

