UPSC IFS Main Exam 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has recently released the schedule for the upcoming UPSC IFS Main Exam 2018 on its official website and candidates who have cleared the prelims must be focussing on how to crack the Mains Exam. However, they must also be thinking what is the exam pattern for the same or how to prepare themselves for the UPSC IFS Mains 2018?

So let us give you some tips and information regarding the preparation and syllabus, the pattern of the UPSC IFS Main exam here:

So, at first, candidates preparing for the upcoming examination should know that there are three stages for the UPSC IFS Main Exam 2018 these are the UPSC IFS Prelims 2018, UPSC IFS Mains 2018 and UPSC IFS Interview 2018, which will be conducted after the Mains examination to be conducted by the Commission.

Syllabus and Exam Pattern for UPSC IFS Mains 2018:

The UPSC IFS Main Examination has six papers in total in which Paper-1 is of General English which will carry 300 marks Paper-2 is of General Studies which will carry 300 marks as well.

Meanwhile, Paper 3, 4 will be optionals in which you have to choose two subjects which will be from Science and Engineering streams and will carry 400 marks each.

The Mains Examination will in total carry 1400 marks. While another 300 marks will be based on the Interview

The Indian Forest Service is an all India Service like IAS and IPS. After becoming an IFS officer one need to manage wildlife, forest, tribal and the constraints with NDFB’s and work at the grassroots level. Initially, a fresh IFS candidate is posted as DFO, later he/she can be the Conservator of Forest, CCF and higher posts. An IFS can also work in under the ministries in the Government of India other than Ministry of Environment and Forest on deputation basis.

Tips for UPSC IFS Main Exam 2018:

General Studies can be covered like the preparation for IAS, and IPS other special preparation is not required, however, one can prepare themselves to the extent that one could

For General English, candidates can go through previous years question papers, which is quite useful as recommended by most other earlier toppers of the IFS examination.

Optional subjects are very important for the exam as it carries major marks i.e. 800. The optional subjects are all science subjects so one needs to choose the optional subjects carefully

