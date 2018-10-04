UPSC IFS Main Examination 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has released the exam timetable for IFS Main Examination on its official website. Candidates can now download the same by following the steps given here.

All the candidates should note that the UPSC IFS Main Exam 2018 will commence from December 2 and will go on until December 10 for candidates aspiring to serve as IFS officers. Further, the DAF forms are reportedly going to be available on the official website of UPSC from today, October 4, 2018.

Exam timings:

As per reports, the IFS Main 2018 examination will be conducted by the authority in two different sessions i.e. at forenoon from 9 am to 12 pm and in the afternoon from 2 pm to 5 pm as per schedule.

How to check the Exam schedule online through the official website?

Visit the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in Search for the latest updated link on the homepage of UPSC Click on the link Candidates will be taken to a different window Now a PDF will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the PDF and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

To go to the official website and download the Time Table directly, click on this link: http://upsc.gov.in/

