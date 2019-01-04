UPSC IFS Main Result: The results of UPSC Indian Forest Services Mains Exam held last year has been released at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared can download the result by clicking on the direct link given below.

UPSC IFS Main Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results of UPSC Indian Forest Services (IFS) exam conducted by the Commission through its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the recruitment examination can check their respective results on upsc.gov.in and see if they have qualified for the next round of the recruitment process. The Commission had conducted the IFS Main examination from December 2 till December 10, 2018.

Meanwhile, those qualified will have to appear in the Interview round of the Indian Forest Services recruitment. The candidates can follow the steps to download the results or click on the direct link to the download the result given here.

How to check the UPSC IFS Main Exam Result?

Candidates need to log into the official website of UPSC as mentioned above

After logging in, under the What’s new tab on the homepage, click on the link to download the Indian Forest Services (Main) Examination, 2018 result

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, click on the link highlighted link against Indian Forest Services (Main) Examination, 2018 displayed

The result PDF will appear on the screen

Download the PDF and check if your name exists on the list

Take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Direct link to download the PDF list of UPSC IFS Mains Exam 2018: http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/WR-IFoS18-Eng.pdf

