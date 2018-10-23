UPSC ISS and IES Interview 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for the interview of UPSC ISS Exam 2018 and UPSC IES Exam 2018 on its official website. Candidates can check their roll numbers and date of the respective interviews here.

UPSC ISS and IES Interview 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the date sheet or interview schedule for the upcoming Indian Economic Service Exam 2018 and Indian Statistical Service Exam 2018 on its official website – http://www.upsc.gov.in/. Candidates who have submitted their applications for the examination can now check the schedule of the interview by logging into the official website of UPSC. The Commission has scheduled the interview for Indian Economic Service Exam 2018 in the month of November from 12th to 14th, 2018.

As per reports, there are 14 IES posts while there are 32 ISS posts for which the interview has been scheduled for November 12, 13, 14 and 15. All the vacancies under the UPSC will be filled through this recruitment drive. Only those who have been shortlisted have been called for the Interview. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the Interview.

How to download the Interview schedule for ISS and IES from the official website of UPSC?

Log in to the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) – upsc.gov.in

Search for the link that reads, “Interview Schedule – Indian Statistical Service Exam 2018” or “Interview Schedule – Indian Economic Service Exam 2018” on the homepage under the ‘What’s New’ tab

Now Click on either of the link relevant to the candidate

On clicking on the link, candidates will be directed to a PDF

Download the PDF and check if your roll number exists on the list

Take a print out of the same if necessary for reference

Check the list of Roll Numbers selected for the ISS or IES Interview 2018:

UPSC (Indian Statistical Service) ISS Interview 2018 Schedule and selected roll numbers:

UPSC (Indian Economic Service) IES Interview 2018 Schedule and selected roll numbers:

To directly check the list of interview and schedule candidates can click on this link: http://www.upsc.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More