UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the notification for UPSC IES and ISS Exam 2019. The notification was released on March 20, 2019. Eligible Candidates can apply for the Indian Economic Service exam and Indian Statistical Service Exam 2019 through UPSC online website upsconline.nic.in.

Details regarding the Important Dates of UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2019:

Last date for the submission of the online application form: April 16, 2019 The examination will begin from June 28, 2019, for 3 days.

Vacancy details for IES and ISS recruitment 2019:

Indian Statistical Service: 33 vacancies Indian Economic Service: 32 vacancies Total vacancies: 55

Age limit for IES and ISS recruitment 2019:

A candidate must between the age group of 21 to 30 years. He/She must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1989, and not later than August 1, 1998.

Application fee for the UPSC IES/ISS 2019:

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 200.

How to apply for the exam:

Visit the official website of UPSC that is upsc.gov.in

Click on Online Application for Various Examinations

Now click on the link as per the category you want to apply for

Follow the instruction given on the homepage and Click on the ‘Click here for Part-1 registration link or Part 2 registration Link

Read the instruction and Click Yes on declaration form that appears on the screen.

You will be redirected to a new page, fill all the details including name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender, community, birth date, birthplace, Aadhar number, mobile number, email ID etc

Fill all necessary details required and follow the instruction.

Educational Qualification:

For Indian Economic Service (IES) recruitment 2019:

Candidate must hold a Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics from an authorised University.

For Indian Statistical Service recruitment (ISS) 2019:

Candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subjects or a Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics from an authorised University.

Details regarding the pattern of the Exam Paper

The question paper of all the subjects in the Indian Statistical Service Examination and Indian Economic Service Examination will be in subjective format.

The question papers of Statistics Paper I and Statistics Paper II will be in the objective format.

All question papers must be answered in English.

