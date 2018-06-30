UPSC Mains Exam 2018 dates and timetable: The Civil Services mains exam time-table has been released by UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) on its official website, upsc.gov.in. The Civil Services mains exam to begin on September 28. Here are more details about UPSC mains examination 2018 you must know.

UPSC Mains Exam 2018 dates and timetable: UPSC Civil Services 2018 Main Exams’ schedule has been released today by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The UPSC released the schedule for 2019 Main Exams on its official website — upsc.go.in. After releasing the schedule for UPSC Civil Services 2018 Main Exams, UPSC further announced 28 September as the date for the commencement of the exams. The schedule comes a month after the UPSC had organised the prelims 2018. The authorities have set 66 marks as the minimum limit for the candidate to be shortlisted.

Candidates who have scored at least 66 marks in Paper-II will be shortlisted for Mains exams. the selection will be based on the scores of the students from Paper-I. Last week, the timetable for UPSC Mains 2018 was released that stated that the written Civil Services Main Exam will begin from Septemeber 28. The timetable further stated that the exams will be carried out over a period of 10 days.

There are 9 exams in total which will be held for 3 hours each. Out of 9 exams, 7 will paper will mark the final ranking. As per the timetable, Paper I (Essay) will be held on September 28 from 9 am to 12 pm. Paper II, General Studies-I, will also take place on September 29 from 9 am 12 pm.

The timetable shared said that the Paper III, General Studies-II and Paper IV, General Studies-III, will be held on 29 September and 30 September respectively. Paper V: General Studies-IV on 30 September from 2 pm to 5 pm. Paper-A: Indian Language from 9 am to 12 pm on 6 October. Paper-VI: Optional Paper-I from 9 am to 12 pm on 7 October. Paper-VII: Optional Paper-II will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on 7 October.

