UPSC NDA and NA 2019 exams: The UPSC has released the admit cards for the NDA and NA examination 2019. The candidates who have applied for the examination can download the hall ticket or admit card from the official website of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC NDA and NA 2019 exams: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the admit cards for Naval Academy (NA) and National Defence Academy (NDA) examination 2019. All the candidates who have applied for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination 2019 can download their admit cards or the hall tickets from the official website of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on April 21, 2019, for the admissions in Navy, Army and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA).

Vacancy details for the UPSC NDA, Naval academy exam 2019:

Total posts: 392 posts

Detailed Vacancy:

National Defence Academy (NDA):

Army: 208

Navy: 42

Airforce: 92

National Academy: 50

Steps to download the UPSC NDA, Naval academy admit cards 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying admit card on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: A link will appear to download the e-admit card.

Step 5: Tap the link.

Step 6: Read all the necessary instructions.

Step 7: Tap the yes button.

Step 8: A new page will be displayed with an option asking registration ID and roll number.

Step 9: Click on the desired section.

Step 10: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 11: Download the admit card.

Step 12: Print the Admit card and keep it with you for future reference.

Candidates are supposed to carry the print out of admit cards accompanied with the original photo identity card. Candidates who do not have a clear photograph on the e-admit card are required to bring a photo identity proof like Driving License, Voter Identity Card, Aadhar Card, Passport, etc., along with 2 passports sized photographs, one photograph for each session of the examination. The E-admit cards are supposed to be kept safely until the time of the announcement of the results.

Selection Process for the Vacancy details for the UPSC NDA, Naval academy exam 2019:

The candidates for the NA and NDA recruitment will be selected through the written examination conducted by UPSC and the interview organised by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

Exam centres:

Ahmedabad, Allahabd, Aizawl, Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bareilly, Chennai, Chandigarh, Cuttack, Dehradun, Dharwad, Delhi, Dispur, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Imphal, Jaipur, Jorhat, Jammu, Kohima, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Madurai, Nagpur, Panaji, Port Blair, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Sambalpur, Shimla, Srinagar, Tirupati, Thiruvananthapuram, Vishakhapatnam and Udaipur.

