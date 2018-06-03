The UPSC NDA and NA (II) 2018 online registration process is going to start from June 6 this year. Students are advised to keep their eyes on the official website of the NDA and register themselves before the last date. The registration process for the academic year 2018-19 will close on July 2, 2018.

UPSC NDA and NA (II) 2018: The academic year 2018-19 online registration for admissions into the UPSC NDA and NA (II) 2018 is all set to start from June 6, 2018. According to reports, the last date for filling of the registration form online is July 2, 2018. Candidates who are interested to pursue a career in the Navy can register themselves before the registration closes. The National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (II) 2018 will be conducted on September 9 this year. The examination is conducted by the UPSC every year for those who aspire to have a career in the defence sector.

The UPSC NDA and NA (II) examination is the gateway to Army, Navy and Air Force jobs in the country. The students who have passed their Class 12 examination from a recognised educational board or University are eligible for the Army wing of the National Defence Academy. While for the Air Force and Naval wings, the candidates must be class 12th board exam pass with Physics and Maths as their subject. One the candidates are selected for the courses, the 142nd NDA course and the 104th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) will commence from July 2, 2019.

The The NDA (I) 2018 examination was conducted by the UPSC on on April 22, 2018. Candidates are selected on basis of their performance in the written entrance test which is of 900 marks and an interview or a SSB test which is also of 900 marks. The written test paper of the NDA and NA entrance examination is based on objective type questions.

